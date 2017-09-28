Peaches’ latest album Rub was released in 2015, and ever since, she’s been rolling out various levels of NSFW music videos for each and every one of its tracks. Today’s video for “Dumb Fuck” is the 11th and final. Like past videos, “Dumb Fuck” features surreal handmade boob and vagina costumes, but the mood this time is strangely pensive. Peaches herself wanders the desert sporting a mullet, sunglasses, spiky boob puffer jacket, and longhaired boob merkin.

“Dumb Fuck” was directed by Peaches and her brother, filmmaker and editor Craig Nisker. Watch below, or treat yourself to the full visual album experience via the official YouTube playlist.