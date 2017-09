Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces and Daniel Lopatin aka Oneohtrix Point Never have a new duo called 319, and today they’ve released “The Rapture” via Adult Swim’s Singles series. The pairing of Butler’s cosmic hip-hop explorations and Lopatin’s landscapes of synths and samples makes an immediate kind of sense, and “The Rapture” is an intriguing first taste of their collaboration. Hear it below.