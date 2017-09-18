Neil Young at Farm Aid 2017: “America Is Already Great, We Don’t Need to Apologize”

Willie Nelson’s annual Farm Aid benefit concert took place last Saturday and once again featured longtime co-headliners Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young. The year’s benefit, the 32nd edition, carried darker political overtones with major hurricanes sweeping through the land and Donald Trump’s aggressive immigrant policies in mind. In a preconcert press conference held onstage, Young made a comment that seemed to rebuke Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

“America is already great,” Young said, according to Billboard. “We don’t need to apologize. We don’t need to feel bad.”

Young has mainly steered away from political comments during his fairly eventful past couple of months. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last April and his long lost 1976 album Hitchhiker finally saw a public release earlier this month.