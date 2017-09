Miley Cyrus has shared her new album Younger Now in full. The release follows its self-titled single, as well as tracks like “Inspired” and “Malibu” that represent a return to her softer, more country-leaning roots. After her 2015 collaboration with the Flaming Lips, such a return feels more than welcome, though many don’t know what to make of the new, allegedly “more mature” voice from the songwriter. Hear the album for yourself below.