Hear Lorde Cover Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” in BBC Live Lounge
Lorde stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform her single “Green Light” (which Arcade Fire and All Time Low have previously covered there) and a cover of Phil Collins’ iconic 1981 single “In the Air Tonight.” From listening to her music, it’s not hard to imagine that Lorde has a fondness for Collins’ ’80s output. She spoke a little bit about her history as a fan in her introduction to her version of the song: “It wasn’t ’til I was older that I realized how magical he was and went through…all the Genesis stuff and all his own records. He’s such a pioneer, just his melodies and his drums, and I’m so inspired by him.”
Lorde cover stays true to the structure of the original, erupting into a faithful recreation of the song’s vicious, synthetic drum fill at exactly the right moment. You can listen to Lorde’s introduction and her cover of the song in full at 2:11:45 here, and watch some clips of the performance below.
Oh, @Lorde 😍@PhilCollinsFeed’s In The Air Tonight sounds beautiful in the Live Lounge #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/qooUenQ0IR
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 28, 2017
BIG thanks to @Lorde for joining us in the Live Lounge today!
If anyone needs us, we’ll be watching this on repeat 😍#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/Bh9zEoRGms
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 28, 2017