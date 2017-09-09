News \
King Krule Announces New Album The Ooz
King Krule has just announced his new album The Ooz. Following release of the song and video “Czech One” and word of new tour dates throughout North America and Europe, the songwriter has shared that the new album is scheduled for release October 13 via True Panther Sounds/XL Recordings. The release succeeds his 2015 album A New Place 2 Drown as Archy Marshall, as well as other projects under a variety of monikers like Edgar the Beatmaker, DJ JD Sports, and Zoo Kid. He also made a guest appearance on Mount Kimbie’s recent album, with the track “Blue Train Lines.”