News \
Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Added to Tonight’s Hurricane Harvey Telethon
Tonight’s Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey relief telethon has added appearances from pop sensation Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Travis Scott. The telethon was organized by Houston great Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun.
The telethon, organized by Bun B and Braun, will also feature appearances from Beyoncé, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, the Dave Matthews Band, Drake, and dozens of other celebrities. Hand in Hand starts at 8 p.m. and will be aired on all major television networks.