Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Added to Tonight’s Hurricane Harvey Telethon

timberlakedicaprio-1505225820
CREDIT: Jeff J Mitchell, Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tonight’s Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey relief telethon has added appearances from pop sensation Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Travis Scott. The telethon was organized by Houston great Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun.

 

The telethon, organized by Bun B and Braun, will also feature appearances from BeyoncéSean “Diddy” CombsTravis Scott, Justin Bieber, the Dave Matthews BandDrake, and dozens of other celebrities. Hand in Hand starts at 8 p.m. and will be aired on all major television networks.

 

Brian Josephs
