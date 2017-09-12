Watch Justin Bieber Pray With Religious Leaders at the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Telethon

Tonight, Justin Bieber took the stage at the Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief telethon to introduce a prayer. Joined by a Pastor John Gray, Rabbi Ari Lukas, and Jihad Turk, the former director of religious affairs at the Southern California Islamic Center, Bieber encouraged viewers to give to the cause before praying with the trio of religious leaders. “We don’t just want you guys to watch,” he said. “We want you to be a part of this and donate whatever you can.” Watch below.