Joyce Manor and Wavves Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Upbeat emo punks Joyce Manor and fellow Californians Wavves have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour kicking off at the end of this month. They’ll be joined for the first few dates by French Vanilla, and for the remainder by Culture Abuse. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.; most (but not all) dates can be found via Joyce Manor’s website.

Joyce Manor’s most recent album was last year’s great Cody. Wavves released You’re Welcome in May. Below, find all the dates in text format.

September 30 — Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good

October 20 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA*

October 21 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

October 23 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

October 24 — El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls*

October 25 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s*

October 27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

October 28 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey*

October 29 — Houston, TX @ Numbers*

October 30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater^

October 31 — Mobile, AL @ Merry Widow^

November 2 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater^

November 3 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall^

November 4 — Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm^

November 5 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

November 6 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage^

November 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

November 8 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club^

November 9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel^

November 11 — Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown^

November 13 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall^

November 14 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick^

November 15 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall^

November 16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room^

November 17 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck^

November 18 — Lincoln, NE @ Vega^

November 19 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall^

November 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue^

November 22 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre^

* with French Vanilla

^ with Culture Abuse