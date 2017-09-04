James Murphy Originally Wanted Leonard Cohen for the New LCD Soundsystem Album

James Murphy revealed that he originally wanted to enlist Leonard Cohen for the new LCD Soundsystem album American Dream. In an interview with Crack Magazine, the producer shared that when he worked on the song “Black Screen,” he initially “wanted a spoken word bit done at the end.”

“I said it would be amazing to have Lou Reed on the end of that song but he’d died,” Murphy shared. “But then I said, ‘I feel like I could talk to Leonard Cohen, let’s call Leonard Cohen and maybe he’ll do it,’ and then he died like three days later and I’m like… ‘fuck off.’ I’m not going to ask anybody else because they’re just going to die.”

In addition to this reveal, Murphy also spoke a bit about the meaning behind the song “Tonite” and the backlash the band has faced with their return. Check it out in full here.