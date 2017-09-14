News \
Billie Joe Armstrong, Craig Finn, Ryan Adams and More Pay Tribute to Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü
Following today’s news of the death of Grant Hart at age 56, a number of Hart’s contemporaries and artistic descendants have shared tributes to the late former Hüsker Dü drummer/vocalist/songwriter on social media. Ryan Adams, Craig Finn, Billie Joe Armstrong, Fred Armisen, Tanya Donnelly, and Ted Leo were among those who shared their memories of Hart and thoughts on his passing. See a selection of tributes below.