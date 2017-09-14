News \

Billie Joe Armstrong, Craig Finn, Ryan Adams and More Pay Tribute to Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü

130722-Grant-Hart-640x426-1505402969
CREDIT: Andrew Moxom

Following today’s news of the death of Grant Hart at age 56, a number of Hart’s contemporaries and artistic descendants have shared tributes to the late former Hüsker Dü drummer/vocalist/songwriter on social media. Ryan Adams, Craig Finn, Billie Joe Armstrong, Fred Armisen, Tanya Donnelly, and Ted Leo were among those who shared their memories of Hart and thoughts on his passing. See a selection of tributes below.

This one hurt. Bad. The passing of Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü .. there are no words that describe the huge impact that Grant Hart and Bob Moulds music on Green Day. When we first started we listened to Warehouse songs and stories, candy apple gray, flip your wig constantly. We were 16 years old. Hüsker Dü was our favorite band. We became a three piece because of Hüsker. We went through adolescence listening to this band. I wanted to be a song writer because of Hüsker Dü To put it simply there would be no GD if it wasn't for Hüsker Dü .. Grant where ever you are , I don't have to put on your records to listen to them. They are memorized in my head. "Please leave a number and a message at the tone Or you can just go on and leave me alone" heart breaking #granthart #hüskerdü

A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on

 

Andy Cush
Tags: Grant Hart, husker du