Frances Bean Cobain Reportedly Makes Over $100k a Month From Her Father’s Estate

Frances Bean Cobain, 24-year-old daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole mastermind Courtney Love, makes over $100,000 per month from her father’s estate, according to court documents obtained by People. Cobain is currently in divorce proceedings to split from her estranged husband Isaiah Silva.

The documents show that Frances Bean earns more than $95,000 a month for her late father’s publicity rights, and $6,784 in dividends. The documents also show that she has about $206,000 per month in expenses, and is worth $11.3 million. According to the Cut, Cobain disputed the figures in a tweet that has since been deleted, writing, “I’m sorry, but who has the time to spend $200k a month? That’s fucking absurd. None of the information that has been reported is accurate.”

Previously in the saga of her divorce, Cobain filed a lawsuit for the return of the acoustic guitar that her father famously played on the set of MTV Unplugged, which Silva alleged he had received as a wedding present. The pair married in 2014, and Cobain filed for divorce less than two years later.