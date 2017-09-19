DOOM – “Notebook 06″

Adult Swim’s The Missing Notebook Rhymes, a series of 15 unreleased DOOM songs that drops weekly, should’ve always been met with tempered enthusiasm. Yes, unheard DOOM material is cool because this is one of the best underground rhymers ever. But at the same time, are rough sketches of songs really worth the weekly wait?

The series’ past seven releases have swung widely across the dial, but “Notebook 06,” his latest, is perhaps the worst one yet. When you’re throwing together a bunch of loose rhymes over production that’s as pleasant as the brown note—the sound that, legend has it, makes you lose control of your bowels—you’re not giving a gift, you’re asking listeners to do a chore. Listen below.