Another week, another new DOOM track. The masked stoner rap whiz has partnered with Adult Swim on a new series of singles called The Missing Notebook Rhymes, which sees a new song released once a week for 15 weeks. After recent highlights “Doomsayer” and “Negus,” today we get “Notebook 04,” a cartoonish boom-bap jam made in collaboration with DOOM’s fellow restless New York iconoclast Kool Keith. Hear it below via Adult Swim.