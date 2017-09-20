Diane Coffee – “Poor Man Dan”

The last we heard from paisley pop-rocker Diane Coffee, a.k.a. former Foxygen touring drummer Shaun Fleming, he’d just released his second solo record, 2015’s Everybody’s a Good Dog. Coffee returns today with a new 7″ record titled PEEL, and he’s released the A-side, “Poor Man Dan.”

At first listen, the song’s bright, brassy Motown influence feels uplifting, but according to Coffee, the story it’s based on is tragically dark. “‘Poor Man Dan’ is about an urban legend of my childhood,” Coffee said in a statement. “A neighborhood man who loses his daughter starts killing kids from the block to give her someone to play with.”

The two songs on PEEL—the other is called “Get By”—were conceived as Coffee began work on a third full-length, but he says a change in artistic direction prompted him to release them separately. PEEL is out October 20 from Polyvinyl, and Coffee’s also announced a few upcoming tour dates. Listen to “Poor Man Dan” below.