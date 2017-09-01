La La Land Director Damien Chazelle Is Bringing Paris-Set Musical Series The Eddy to Netflix

La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle is the latest major filmmaker to partner with Netflix. Today, the streaming giant announced The Eddy, an eight-episode musical series about the owner and house band of a Jazz club in Paris. Chazelle will executive produce the project as well as direct two episodes. Glen Ballard, who produced Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and several Michael Jackson tracks will write the score for the series, which will be scripted by Jack Thorne. “I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix,” Chazelle said in a statement, according to Variety.