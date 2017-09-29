Watch Charli XCX Perform “Boys” on Fallon

Charli XCX performed her latest single “Boys” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The singer delivered a spirited rendition of the song in a puffy outfit and shades, while mini-bleachers full of boys lifted weights, took selfies, and made out behind her. In July, Charli premiered an all-star-packed video for the song that featured Ezra Koenig, Mac DeMarco, Riz Ahmed, and more, and last month she released an acoustic version of the track. Watch the Fallon performance below.