Brian Wilson – “Run James Run”

Brian Wilson has released another track from his upcoming compilation called Playback. The new track, “Run James Run,” is the second of two previously-unreleased songs from the collection, which gives a survey of the former Beach Boys leader’s solo career. “Run James Run” is a new Wilson song recorded this year, featuring quintessential Beach-Boys-esque backing vocals, surf guitar licks, and a sunny melodic earworm in the chorus.

Previously, Wilson released “Some Sweet Day” from the compilation, a tribute to classic girl-group music that he recorded in the ’90s. Listen to “Run James Run” below. Playback is out this Friday (September 22) on Rhino Records.