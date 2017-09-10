Watch Beyoncé Speak And Distribute Food To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Beyoncé grew up in Houston, and she’s been using her considerable power to try to help those in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey. She’ll participate in a relief telethon later this week, and today, she spoke to a crowd of evacuees gathered at Houston’s St. John’s Church. “This today is a celebration of survival,” Beyoncé began, joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams and her mother Tina Knowles. “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.” Afterwards, she helped distribute food to those displaced by the flooding. Watch below.

