News \
Watch A Tribe Called Quest Perform With LL Cool J At The Meadows Festival
LL Cool J played a set at The Meadows festival in Queens, New York City yesterday. The Queens-born rapper brought out fellow Queens rappers Q-Tip and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest for a rendition of Tribe’s “Award Tour” from 1993’s Midnight Marauders. Q-Tip also rapped during part of LL’s song “Doin’ It” from 1995’s Mr. Smith.
Here’s a clip from the “Award Tour” collaboration:
And here’s “Doin’ It”:
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.