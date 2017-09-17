Watch A Tribe Called Quest Perform With LL Cool J At The Meadows Festival

LL Cool J played a set at The Meadows festival in Queens, New York City yesterday. The Queens-born rapper brought out fellow Queens rappers Q-Tip and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest for a rendition of Tribe’s “Award Tour” from 1993’s Midnight Marauders. Q-Tip also rapped during part of LL’s song “Doin’ It” from 1995’s Mr. Smith.

Here’s a clip from the “Award Tour” collaboration:

LL and Tribe #themeadows #daytwo festivalmusic #tribecalledquest #llcooljay #queensnyc A post shared by Joshua Edwards (@joshed85) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:46am PDT



And here’s “Doin’ It”:

LL & Q-Tip #themeadows #daytwo #llcoolj #lit #doinit #queensnyc A post shared by Joshua Edwards (@joshed85) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.