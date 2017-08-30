Win Butler’s Clickhole Video Is Easily the Best Part of Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Campaign

Any Arcade Fire fans who were put off by the sanctimonious and relentlessly arch PR campaign for the band’s new album Everything Now will find some relief in the following video. Published by the masterful internet absurdists at Clickhole, it features Win Butler in an ostensible discussion of his songwriting process. With an admirably straight face, Butler begins: “A really great song has three parts: a beak, an anus, and a hat.” Things get progressively loonier from there. The video is especially satisfying because it successfully accomplishes all the smart and playful satirizing of the content industry that the Everything Now campaign set out to do, with the added benefit of actually being funny as hell. Clickhole should have handled all of the band’s publicity for this album. Watch it below.