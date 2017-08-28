Watch More Rehearsal Footage From Metallica and Lady Gaga’s Doomed Grammy Performance

It was only February, but it feels like eons ago that James Hetfield’s mic went out during Metallica’s collaborative Grammys performance with Lady Gaga, rendering the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct standout “Moth Into Flame” mostly instrumental. Six months later, the band is still determined to show that they could have nailed the song if they hadn’t encountered technical difficulties. After releasing dress rehearsal footage from the show in March, they’ve now shared another clip from backstage, showing the band bantering and working out harmonies with Gaga between playthroughs of the song. It’s true: it sounds a lot better than it did on stage. Watch the video via Rolling Stone below.