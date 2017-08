U2 have released “Blackout,” their first new song since 2014’s Songs Of Innocence. The new track was released on the band’s Facebook page, where they debuted it via a live music video. “Blackout” is from U2’s forthcoming album Songs of Experience, though they made clear on Facebook that it won’t be the record’s first official single; that honor belongs to “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” which is out September 6. Watch a video for “Blackout” below.