Syd Announces First Solo Tour

The Internet’s Syd has announced the Always Never Home tour, her first-ever solo jaunt, in support of this Feburary’s debut album Fin. She’ll crisscross the U.S. this fall, including a performance at Camp Flog Gnaw, the festival hosted by her old Odd Future colleague Tyler, the Creator.

Earlier this week, Syd released a new song, “Bad Dream/No Looking Back,” which she said was part of an September 8 project also titled Always Never Home. It’s the first of several songs Syd will release on social media in the next few weeks, according to a press release. See all of Syd’s tour dates below.

October 7 — Atlanta, GA @ PABST Festival in East Atlanta Village (The Internet show)

October 9 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 10 — Washington, DC @ Fillmore

October 11 — Boston, MA @ Royale

October 13 — Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

October 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (Syd solo set)

October 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw (The Internet set)

November 6 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

November 7 —Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

November 9 —Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theater

November 13 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

November 14 —Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

November 15 — Austin, TX @ Emos

November 24 —Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

November 26 —Seattle, WA @ Neptune

November 28 —Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

November 29 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

December 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel

December 2 — San Diego, CA @ North Park Observatory

December 6 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

December 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo