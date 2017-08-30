Video: Stormzy – “Cigarettes and Cush” ft. Kehlani

Grime star Stormzy continues his successful year with an ambitious new video for “Cigarettes and Cush,” a track from his February album Gang Signs & Prayer featuring Kehlani. The South London rapper has been quoted on the floor of Parliament this year, and this summer he was nominated for the Mercury Prize. His last video was a clip for the GS&P track “Cold” back in March. Now he’s the leading man in this short film, playing a weed dealer in love with a woman with a secret identity. Watch below.