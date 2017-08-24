New Music \
Stream Queens of the Stone Age’s New Album Villains
Queens of the Stone Age have released their seventh album Villains. It’s the band’s first record since 2013’s …Like Clockwork and was produced entirely by Mark Ronson. The band have previously released the official singles “The Evil Has Landed” and “The Way You Used to Do,” as well as some unofficial ones that were leaked on copies of the musician Gordi’s new album Reservoir by accident. In any case, the genuine article is now before us–listen below.