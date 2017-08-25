Nicki Minaj Delivers Guest Verses on New Songs from Fergie and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Two new guest features from Nick Minaj have just been released in full: Fergie’s “You Already Know,” as well as gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “I’m Getting Ready.” “You Already Know” is set to appear on Fergie’s forthcoming album Double Dutchess, while her collaboration with Leonard will appear on her new album Heart. The features follow Minaj’s appearance on London On Da Track’s single “No Flag,” which featured 21 Savage and Offset, as well as her other recent collaborations with Future, Drake, and Lil Wayne. Check out the singles below.



