Mastodon have released a video for “Steambreather,” one of the intricate metal mini-symphonies on their March LP Emperor of Sand. The video is action-packed and surreal: a cartoony, budget-sci-fi clip about a sadistic cult whose victims get transported to surreal netherworld and decimated. If you love Alejandro Jodorowsky, Zardoz and/or Eyes-Wide-Shut-looking cult masks, this is a video for you. Watch below, and read our April Q&A with the band here.