Mastodon Announce Cold Dark Place EP

Mastodon iare releasing a new four-song EP, Cold Dark Place, which will be available digitally on September 22 and as a limited-edition 10″ on October 27. The EP consists of three unreleased songs from their 2014 LP Once More ‘Round The Sun and a fourth, “Toe to Toes,” from the sessions for last year’s Emperor of Sand. The band will also be releasing a 7″ of “Toe to Toes,” with an instrumental version of the track as the B-side, to purchasers of a new issue of metal magazine Revolver, which features a cover story with Mastodon. Those will be available for purchase September 12.

Last week, Mastodon released a video for their Emperor of Sand track “Steambreather.” See the tracklist and cover art for Cold Dark Place below.

1. North Side Star

2. Blue Walsh

3. Toe to Toes

4. Cold Dark Place