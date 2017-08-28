Killers Guitarist Dave Keuning Announces Touring Break

Though he remains a member of the band, Killers guitarist Dave Keuning is “taking a break” from touring, the band announced today. Keuning’s decision echoes bassist Mark Stoermer, who similarly decided to stop touring last year.

“Despite conjecture, the Killers are the same four weirdos we’ve always been. And worry not, we will not be performing as a two-piece,” the band assured fans. “As Dave announced to Q magazine, he will be taking a break from touring to spend time with his family. We respect his decision, just as we respected Mark’s decision to go back to college,” they added.

“As our fans have seen, the live line-up has grown over the years. Both Ted & Jake have been in the mix for a very long time,” the Killers wrote, referencing touring members Ted Sablay and Jake Blanton, who are expected to stand in for Keuning and Stoermer on upcoming dates.

The lineup changes leave frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. as the only two original Killers still touring. The band’s new album Wonderful Wonderful is out September 22, with a North American tour set to commence in January 2018.

Read the Killers’ message to fans below.