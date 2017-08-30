Godspeed You! Black Emperor – “Undoing a Luciferian Towers”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released the first single from their new album “Luciferian Towers,” which they announced earlier this month, along with a tour. “Undoing a Luciferian Towers” is the opening track from the post-rock group’s LP: a eight-minute funereal dirge overlaid with eerie strings which culminates in entropic, jazzy blasts of horns and woodwinds, and an epic final guitar theme. In other words, it’s some good ol’ Godspeed-y stuff.

“Luciferian Towers” is due out September 22, and available for pre-order on Bandcamp. It’s complete with a cryptic description of its themes and inspiration which ends with a “list of demands” from the band which includes “an end to borders” and making it so “the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again.” Listen to “Undoing a Luciferian Towers” below.