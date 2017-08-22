News \
Flying Lotus Announces 3D North American Tour With Thundercat
Flying Lotus is bringing a new 3D live set to venues across North America. The producer’s new multimedia 3D experience premiered at FYF Fest in June, complete with giant screens, an elaborate light show, and a gory, Kuso-esque performance podium. He’ll be touring his new, multimedia-heavy show throughout October and November. Thundercat will support. Tickets are on sale this Friday, August 25.
See the full list of dates below, and read our recent interview with FlyLo about his recent feature film Kuso here.
SAT 10/14 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Forever w/ Thundercat
SUN 10/15 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Forever w/ Thundercat
THU 10/26 LAS VEGAS, NV Brooklyn Bowl
FRI 10/27 SAN DIEGO, CA Observatory North Park
SAT 10/28 PHOENIX, AZ The Van Buren
MON 10/30 HOUSTON, TX House of Blues
TUE 10/31 AUSTIN, TX Emo’s
WED 11/01 NEW ORLEANS, LA The Joy Theatre
THU 11/02 ATLANTA, GA Tabernacle
FRI 11/03 NORFOLK, VA NorVa
SAT 11/04 PHILADELPHIA, PA Electric Factory
SUN 11/05 WASHINGTON, DC Echostage
MON 11/06 NEW YORK, NY Brooklyn Steel
THU 11/09 MONTREAL, QC Metropolis
FRI 11/10 TORONTO, ON The Danforth Music Hall
SAT 11/11 CINCINNATI, OH Madison Theater
SUN 11/12 DETROIT, MI Royal Oak Music Hall
TUE 11/14 CHICAGO, IL The Riviera Theatre
WED 11/15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN First Avenue
THU 11/16 KANSAS CITY, MO The Truman KC
FRI 11/17 DENVER, CO EXDO
SAT 11/18 SALT LAKE CITY, UT The Depot
MON 11/20 VANCOUVER, BC Vogue Theatre
TUE 11/21 SEATTLE, WA The Paramount Theatre
WED 11/22 PORTLAND, OR Roseland