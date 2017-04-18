Political Chaos Won’t Stop Venezuela’s La Vida Bohème

In 2013, Venezuelan rock band La Vida Bohème stood onstage at the Latin Grammys in black liqui liqui suits, their faces smeared in black paint. The foursome received the best album award for their second full-length, Será, and lead singer and guitarist Henry D’Arthenay gave a short speech thanking their fans and everyone else in their lives who made it possible for them to be there. Their attire made a silent but unmistakable comment on the worsening political and economic conditions in their country. The liqui liqui suit is the national dress for men in Venezuela, but it is usually a crisp white. The band members were known for throwing brightly colored paint on each other and the audience. In this case, the black paint was an unhappy reference to their country’s economic dependence on oil.

At the time, food shortages, out of control inflation, violence and kidnappings plagued the country. Socialist president Hugo Chávez had died that March. Protests had begun against the presidency of his protégé Nicolás Maduro, who succeeded Chávez in a contested election. Among the many mounting problems in the South American nation, many foreign airlines had suspended service because of stringent foreign currency controls that prevented them from repatriating their profits. Collectively, the airlines had billions of dollars tied up in Venezuelan bolívars that they were unable to exchange. Very few flights were entering or leaving the country as a consequence. To get to Las Vegas for the awards ceremony, the band had to travel first to San Antonio in Venezuela from their native Caracas; from there they crossed the border to Cúcuta in Colombia, where they flew to Panama before finally boarding a plane to Nevada. They were in Las Vegas for two hours, before repeating the process to get home.

“Our career was thriving but, just to leave the country, that was what we had to do,” recalls D’Arthenay, speaking from the offices of Nacional Records in California. The band is in the States following an appearance to promote their third album, La Lucha. The Latin Grammys stands out in his mind as the band’s most dramatic period in the days before and after anti-government protests spread through Venezuela and engulfed Caracas, but it’s really only one surreal scene among many in the group’s ten years together.

CREDIT: La Vida Bohème / Carlos Alvarez Montero, April 15, 2017 in Mexico City for SPIN

The critically acclaimed Será was more mature and somber in tone than their energetic dance-punk debut, Nuestra. Through moody disco rock undergirded by huge beats, it expressed a pessimism that resonated with their fellow Venezuelans. La Vida Bohème is one of the country’s most popular rock bands, and the songs “Aún” and “Hornos de Cal” from Será received widespread radio play. For some, the mordant poetry of Será‘s lyrics, revolving around violence and inequality, became the soundtrack to the demonstrations as they grew into nationwide unrest in early 2014. “Aún” in particular captured the exhaustion of Venezuelans who found it increasingly difficult to survive, with no end to their struggle in sight. It seems D’Arthenay spoke for many when he sang:

Las rodillas me tiemblan pero no puedo parar, quiero que mis hijos tengan lo que a mí me quisieron quitar. (My knees shake but I cannot stop. I want my children to have what they tried to take from me.)

Outside of music, D’Arthenay was focused on caring for his cancer-stricken mother, attempting to get medicine for her and accompanying her to chemotherapy appointments through streets full of burning barricades. On one occasion, he found himself arguing with a demonstrator who was guarding a barricade, or guarimba, that had been set up on his street. The young man didn’t want to let D’Arthenay pass until he recognized him as a member of La Vida Bohème. “These kids that were doing this, I agree with them,” he says, half-laughing at the memory. “I am also sick of my fucking government, but for me, life in that moment was about being a son. Imagine trying to reason with someone who is burning tires in the street because he’s also fucked, because the government has taken everything from him and because he also doesn’t have water.”

Despite, or, more likely, because of, having lived through such strange and awful times, the band’s new album sounds more hopeful than the moody, portentous disco rock of Será, even if the lyrics can be every bit as wrenching. D’Arthenay opens the single “Lejos” singing:

¿Qué estoy haciendo aquí?/Pagando para vivir/Escogiendo sin opción/Perdido donde nací.(What am I doing here?/Paying to live/Choosing without option/Lost where I was born.)

It’s easy to connect his words with his own untenable situation as a young Venezuelan. Like much of La Lucha, “Lejos” is bright, anthemic, and pushed forward by a driving beat with a big chorus, but that lightness only makes the existential lyrics feel more poignant.

The band has styled the album as the final installment of a trilogy. In order of their release, the titles of La Vida Bohème’s three albums can be read as “Nuestra será la lucha.” (Ours will be the struggle.) The statement conveys the spirit of their third LP, which derives its hopefulness not so much from simple optimism, but from a willingness to smile at their most difficult trials. “You have to honor your pain,” D’Arthenay says. “You have to let it shine. It’s hard, though. It’s so hard to let pain shine, to let it be something else, to let it be golden.”

The 28-year-old frontman continues: “With La Lucha, I am trying to mend the hopelessness I harvested with Será. In the end, [Será] is a gloomy painting of a desert where flowers will no longer grow. A lot of people connected with that feeling. I felt it, and I believe they felt it too. With La Lucha, I understood that, as artists, the things we bring to the world become this virus. So, with this album, I am trying to plant the flower in the desert.” Far from hopeless, “Lejos” sounds downright triumphant, though the lyrics convey a restless heart. Perhaps being able to confront the issues the album deals with and not surrender to nihilism is a kind of victory. At the very least, it’s an artistic achievement.