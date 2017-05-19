25 Years of Talking to Chris Cornell for Spin

Chris Cornell, frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died this week at age 52. Over the last three decades Spin spoke to Cornell again and again—as he rose to grunge superstardom with Soundgarden, as he branched out with a solo career, and when he returned alongside members of Rage Against the Machine as Audioslave. In remembrance, we’ve gathered this collection of pieces from the archives, some available to read online for the first time. Below, find cover stories on Soundgarden from 1994, 1996, and 2010; Cornell’s revealing 2006 interview about addiction and Audioslave; our 2014 oral history of Superunknown; and more treasures that give a look into the lifetime of a definitive figure of alt-rock.