25 Years of Talking to Chris Cornell for Spin

Chris Cornell, frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died this week at age 52. Over the last three decades Spin spoke to Cornell again and again—as he rose to grunge superstardom with Soundgarden, as he branched out with a solo career, and when he returned alongside members of Rage Against the Machine as Audioslave. In remembrance, we’ve gathered this collection of pieces from the archives, some available to read online for the first time. Below, find cover stories on Soundgarden from 1994, 1996, and 2010; Cornell’s revealing 2006 interview about addiction and Audioslave; our 2014 oral history of Superunknown; and more treasures that give a look into the lifetime of a definitive figure of alt-rock.
Read Spin’s December 1989 feature on an exciting new band: Soundgarden.
In 1992, Chris Cornell appeared on the cover of Spin’s “Year of Grunge” issue. Sub Pop founder Jonathan Poneman interviewed him about Soundgarden’s breakout success and Seattle’s new identity as a hotbed of alt-rock. Read the September 1992 feature.
In 1994, Jonathan Gold caught up with Soundgarden in Australia, and witnessed Kim Thayil arguing with the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan. Read the April 1994 over story.
In 1996, Soundgarden returned to the cover of Spin ahead of their fifth full-length album, Down on the Upside. Read the July 1996 cover story by Mike Rubin.
In April 1997, Soundgarden announced they were breaking up. Read Spin’s feature, from the July 1997 issue.
In 1999, Chris Cornell released his first solo album, Euphoria Morning. Read Spin’s November 1999 feature on Cornell’s new direction.
In 2003, Chuck Klosterman met the members of a new supergroup: Audioslave. “At first I didn’t like the idea,” Chris Cornell told him. Read Spin’s June 2003 feature.
In 2005, Audioslave played in Cuba, and Spin asked lead guitarist Tom Morello to keep a tour diary. Read his May 2005 feature.
In 2006, Chris Cornell spoke to SPIN in-depth about Audioslave, his family, and his past struggles with addiction. “I was lucky enough to end up happy for the first time in my life,” he said, “because I was awake for it.” Read Dorian Lynsey’s 2006 SPIN interview.
In 2010, Baseball Hall of Famer Randy “The Big Unit” Johnson photographed Soundgarden at Lollapalooza and told Spin about his friendship with the band.
“After 13 years, the grunge gods return. Now what?” asked Spin on the cover of the September 2010 issue. Soundgarden returned for their third full-band cover story to talk about their recent reunion.
For the album’s 20th anniversary in 2014, SPIN asked Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, and Ben Shepherd (and many others) to contribute to the Oral History of Superunknown.
