Twin Peaks Music Supervisor Dean Hurley Releases Show’s Sound Design Album

Twin Peaks returned to screens this summer in a new series by David Lynch, Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return. Today, the show’s music supervisor and sound designer Dean Hurley released Anthology Resource Vol. 1: △△, the first installment in a new library-style series of albums meant to complement Twin Peaks. A press release states that the “Anthology Resource series showcases [Hurley’s] original sound design and music compositions featured in the show’s very distinctive-sounding third season.” Hurley’s production credits also include artists like Lykke Li, Zola Jesus, and The Veils.

Listen to Anthology Resource Vol. 1: △△ below.

