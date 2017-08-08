Video: The Shins – “Half a Million”

The Shins have a new video for “Half a Million,” a song from this year’s Heartworms. Not that much actually happens—the interest quotient here is in the medium, which involves stop-motion animation created with stickers that were themselves created from the frames of other videos. According to the band, this process involved 4,868 frames and 5,566 stickers, which means that not only did somebody have to cut out all those stickers, they also had to count them after. Watch below.