Yesterday, a civil court jury ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in her widely publicized sexual assault case against David Mueller, the former Colorado radio DJ she accused of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet. In his first interview since the verdict, Mueller maintained that he did not grope Swift, and that money was not his primary motivation when he decided to sue the singer for about $3 million over the termination of his radio station employment contract.

“I never grabbed her,” Mueller told Good Morning America. “I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph.” In a photo of incident, Swift leans away from Mueller, whose hand is hidden behind her. Mueller acknowledged the photo’s awkwardness by explaining, “I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t invited to be in the photo. I just moved into the shot the best I could.”

Before suing, Mueller said, he first sought a note from Swift, which he hoped to use to find another job. “I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding, and I can take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me,” he said.

In the remainder of the segment, ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams broke down possible reasons for Swift’s victory. The jury found Swift and her mother credible, Abrams said, and they may have doubted Mueller’s claim that he lost a recording of a conversation with his boss. In addition, Swift’s decision to claim only a symbolic $1 in damages likely strengthened her case. Watch Mueller’s interview with Good Morning America below.