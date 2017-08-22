Taylor Swift Posts Second Snake Teaser

So it’s definitely a snake. Taylor Swift, who’s been teasing something since last Friday, has posted a second distorted video clip of a coiled, slithering reptile on social media.

Swift, you’ll recall, has something of a troubled history with snakes: Last year, her ongoing feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian prompted opponents to spam her Instagram with snake emoji by the thousand. Seems she’s trying to reclaim the symbol… or something. We look forward to actually finding out!