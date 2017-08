Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman have released Triple Fat Lice, the third of their Lice series following 2015’s Lice and last year’s Lice Two: Still Buggin’. The EP is available for free now to stream or download and will be on sale as a vinyl set this fall. Listen to Triple Fat Lice below.

Triple Fat Lice by Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman