New Music \
Prophets of Rage – “Radical Eyes”
Prophets of Rage—the Rage Against the Machine/Public Enemy/Cypress Hill supergroup—have released a new track from their forthcoming self-titled debut album. “Radical Eyes” is the the third song we’ve heard from the album, following “Living on the 110” and “Unfuck the World.” Chuck D released a statement about the new track to Rolling Stone. “The Western world has created biased structures and stereotypes,” he said. “Opposing viewpoints and movements are seen as radical rather than diversity. ‘Radical Eyes’ is the lens everything is viewed through, any life movement in opposition is considered radicalized.”
Listen to “Radical Eyes” below.