Patti Smith, Cat Power, & Michael Stipe Playing Concert to Fight Climate Change in NYC

Pathway to Paris, a climate change initiative aligned with the Paris Agreement, just announced a concert to fight climate change and Patti Smith, Cat Power, and Michael Stipe will headline. The event takes place November 5 at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Bill McKibben, Dr. Vandana Shiva, Tanya Tagaq, Flea, Talib Kweli, Tenzin Choegyal, Rebecca Foon, and Jesse Paris Smith are also billed. Buy tickets here.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.