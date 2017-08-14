Nile Rodgers Misses Chic Show After Being Hospitalized

Nile Rodgers was forced to miss a Chic show after being hospitalized on Sunday night. Chic were set to play Toronto’s Air Canada Centre with Earth Wind & Fire, as part of their current tour. This is the first show Rodgers has ever missed, according to the man himself. “I’ve never missed one gig in my life… well, it’s been that way till now,” he tweeted. “The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out.” The cause for the hospitalization hasn’t been publicly revealed.

Thank you all so much. I love @EarthWindFire @CHICorg all the #fans and my doctors who are taking great care of me. See you all very soon https://t.co/6dl5EFXbza — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 14, 2017

Thanks Johnny. I've never missed one gig in my life… well, it's been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE https://t.co/51S6KBRcKs — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 14, 2017

The hospitalization follows what’s been a decade of resurgence for the guitarist, dating back to his collaboration with Daft Punk on their biggest hit, “Get Lucky.” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. He’s also been working on a new Chic album titled It’s About Time, which is due later this year.