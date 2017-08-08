News \

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Younger Now

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyruswebsite has revealed Younger Now, her new album. It’ll be out September 29. The new project follows up 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, her collaboration with the Flaming Lips.

Cyrus hasn’t said much else about Younger Now, but she has already put out two songs this year: May’s “Malibu” and June’s “Inspired.”  Noticeably, those singles followed in line with Cyrus’ attempt to distance herself from the hip-hop-inspired persona that pushed 2013’s Bangerz, a move that earned her widespread criticism. Listen to the two lead songs below.

Brian Josephs
Tags: Miley Cyrus