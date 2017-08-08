Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Younger Now

Miley Cyrus’ website has revealed Younger Now, her new album. It’ll be out September 29. The new project follows up 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, her collaboration with the Flaming Lips.

Cyrus hasn’t said much else about Younger Now, but she has already put out two songs this year: May’s “Malibu” and June’s “Inspired.” Noticeably, those singles followed in line with Cyrus’ attempt to distance herself from the hip-hop-inspired persona that pushed 2013’s Bangerz, a move that earned her widespread criticism. Listen to the two lead songs below.