Watch Miguel Cover SZA’s “The Weekend” at an Art Gallery Just Because

Miguel was hanging out at a Santa Monica art gallery when SZA’s CTRL highlight “The Weekend” somehow popped in his head. We don’t see why it popped in his head at that particular moment at that specific cultural institution: We only see him heartily covering the song on his Instagram because it’s a “Foxy-ass song.” It’s the latest in a series of covers he’s been posting on his Instagram. Watch his SZA cover below.

Brian Josephs
Tags: Miguel, SZA