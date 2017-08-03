News \
Watch Miguel Cover SZA’s “The Weekend” at an Art Gallery Just Because
Miguel was hanging out at a Santa Monica art gallery when SZA’s CTRL highlight “The Weekend” somehow popped in his head. We don’t see why it popped in his head at that particular moment at that specific cultural institution: We only see him heartily covering the song on his Instagram because it’s a “Foxy-ass song.” It’s the latest in a series of covers he’s been posting on his Instagram. Watch his SZA cover below.
Fuck w me. Last weeks most requested song off @sza new album #CTRL, “weekend.” Foxy-ass song, definitely a favorite of mine on the album. What Isley Brothers song should I cover next week? Shout to the bro @delfin, first show sold the fuck out. love his works. You can see them for a few more weeks for free, I tagged the location