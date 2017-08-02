Metz Announce New Album Strange Peace, Release “Drained Lake”

Toronto noise-rock purveyors Metz have announced their third full-length album, Strange Peace. They’ve also released “Drained Lake,” a relentless yet compact tumult that plays like a slightly slicker version of the trio’s signature sound. The new album also includes “Cellophane,” a song the band quietly released three weeks ago.

Strange Peace follows up 2015’s II. The new album is out September 22 from Sub Pop. Hear “Drained Lake” and “Cellophane” below, then scroll for album art and track list below. Upcoming Metz tour dates are here.

Metz, Strange Peace track list

1. “Mess of Wires”

2. “Drained Lake”

3. “Cellophane”

4. “Caterpillar”

5. “Lost in the Blank City”

6. “Mr. Plague”

7. “Sink”

8. “Common Trash”

9. “Escalator Teeth”

10. “Dig a Hole”

11. “Raw Materials”