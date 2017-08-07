Watch Lorde Cover Martha Wainwright, Bring Out Tove Lo At Osheaga

Lorde’s rained-out Lollapalooza set was followed by an equally rainy (though not rained-out) Montreal Osheaga festival performance. The New Zealand pop star was a vision in a bohemian white dress, superbly covering Martha Wainwright’s “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole” (accompanied only by an acoustic guitar) and duetting with co-writer Tove Lo on “Homemade Dynamite.” Watch “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole” and “Homemade Dynamite” below.