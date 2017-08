Kelela has returned with the sultry new song “LMK,” which debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show this afternoon. “LMK” serves as the first single to her upcoming debut album Take Me Apart, her first project since 2015’s Hallucinogen. Since that EP, Kelela has appeared on projects from Gorillaz, Danny Brown, and Solange. Listen to “LMK” below. Take Me Apart is scheduled to drop October 6.