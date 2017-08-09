News \
John Maus Teases New Music
Underground experimental musician John Maus hasn’t released a new album since 2011’s We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves, but it looks like he’s gearing up to release some new music. Earlier this summer, he announced a string of new tour dates that start next week, and today he’s shared a goofy two-minute-long teaser called “Counter Strike” that features new sounds and promises that something is coming “this summer.” Check it out below.
John Maus:
08/15 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
08/16 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
08/17 Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
08/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
08/19 Long Island City, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up
08/28 Marfa, TX @ Saint George Hall
08/31 Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Fest 2017
09/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
09/14 Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
09/16 Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape
09/17 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/12 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/13-15 Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.