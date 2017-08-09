John Maus Teases New Music

Underground experimental musician John Maus hasn’t released a new album since 2011’s We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves, but it looks like he’s gearing up to release some new music. Earlier this summer, he announced a string of new tour dates that start next week, and today he’s shared a goofy two-minute-long teaser called “Counter Strike” that features new sounds and promises that something is coming “this summer.” Check it out below.

John Maus:

08/15 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

08/16 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

08/17 Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

08/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

08/19 Long Island City, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up

08/28 Marfa, TX @ Saint George Hall

08/31 Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Fest 2017

09/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

09/14 Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

09/16 Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

09/17 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/12 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/13-15 Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.