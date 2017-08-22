John Carpenter Announces Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, Shares New Version of In the Mouth of Madness Theme

Legendary B-horror director and musician John Carpenter has announced a new album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which will feature new recordings of some of the most iconic themes he’s composed for his films. It’s due out on October 20, and today Carpenter has shared a new take on his theme for his 1994 H.P. Lovecraft tribute film In the Mouth of Madness.

Carpenter’s last albums were two collections of original music not used in his films (his first), 2015’s Lost Themes and 2016’s Lost Themes II. Earlier this year, it was announced that Carpenter would be producing a reboot of his Halloween franchise, with the first film to be helmed by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride (A new version of the Halloween theme will be included on the new album). Listen to the new “In the Mouth of Madness,” and check out the album’s tracklist, below.

Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998:

1. In the Mouth of Madness

2. Assault on Precinct 13

3. The Fog

4. Prince of Darkness

5. Santiago (Vampires)

6. Escape From New York

7. Halloween

8. Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)

9. They Live

10. The Thing

11. Starman

12. Dark Star

13. Christine