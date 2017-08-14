Jay-Z, Chris Rock, Michael Che, and More Talk About Male Vulnerability in “MaNyfaCedGod” Footnotes Video

After taking a break last week, 4:44’s Footnotes series continues with a new video for “MaNyfaCedGod.” The new clip features the Footnotes series regulars—including Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Meek Mill, and Michael Che—talking about the difficulties of being a vulnerable black male, and how that impedes opening up in a relationship.

The Footnotes clips regularly end with a preview of the next 4:44 video, but that’s not the case for this entry. Watch a clip of the Tidal exclusive below.